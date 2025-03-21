A-G to review whether Netanyahu is in conflict of interest over firing of Shin Bet head

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a letter that a legal review will be conducted regarding his ability to be involved in the termination of the Shin Bet head, Ronen Bar, on Friday.

"The required legal review regarding your ability to be involved in this matter, given concerns about a conflict of interest, will be completed shortly," Baharav Miara said.

She also stressed that the government is prohibited from making any decisions or taking any actions regarding the conclusion of the tenure of the head of the Shin Bet.

"It is strictly forbidden to take any action resulting in the premature termination of his role and, in any case, any action to advance the appointment of a new Shin Bet director is prohibited, including initiating interviews for the position," the attorney-general added in her letter.

Ronen Bar's termination

Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Ronen Bar attends the state ceremony at Mount Herzl. September 26, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The government voted unanimously to end Bar's term as Shin Bet chief, the Prime Minister's Office announced in a statement early Friday morning.

Bar will end his role on April 10 or when a new Shin Bet chief is appointed - whichever comes first.

Netanyahu first said he would put forward to the cabinet the proposal to fire Bar some 18 months before his term expires on Sunday night.