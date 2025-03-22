WATCH: IDF strikes military targets in Palmyra, Tiyas Air Base in central Syria

The IDF struck military targets in the city of Palmyra and the Tiyas Air Base in central Syria on Friday night, the military announced.

The IDF said that these targets still had strategic military capabilities at the time of the attack.

The Tiyas Air Base, which is also known as the T-4 Air Base, and Palmyra is located in Syria's Homs Governorate.

Two personnel from the new Syrian government's security forces were wounded in the strikes, according to Army Radio citing Syrian media.

Previous strikes on targets in Syria

Friday's latest wave of strikes comes four days after the IDF targeted former Syrian army outposts in the central Homs province on Tuesday, which were in the villages of Shinshar and Shamsin. Blasts from IDF strikes in Syria, February 26, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

The day before the strikes in the Homs province, Israeli forces targeted military infrastructure in the province of Daraa that contained weapons and military equipment from the Assad regime.

Last week, 22 IAF jets dropped over 60 bombs across targets, also in southern Syria, which included striking radars and detection equipment used to assess aerial intelligence, headquarters, and military sites that contained weapons belonging to the former Syrian regime.

Defense Minister Israel Katz had told the Post last week that the presence of Israeli forces on Mount Hermon "protects Israel from a range of Syrian, Hamas, and Iranian threats.

“There are a series of threats. This regime is a jihadist regime. It put on a mask, but then it removed its mask," he added.

In early December, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa toppled the Assad regime, to which Israel then quickly seized a buffer zone in southern Syria as Sharaa was taking power.

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Reuters contributed to this report.