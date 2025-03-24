Man who viciously attacked Orleans Rabbi arrested, victim tells 'Post'

The person who attacked the Rabbi of Orléans was arrested on Saturday night, victim Rabbi Arié Engelberg told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.

The attacker was a minor, according to a social media statement by French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau. French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said on X that Engelberg had been violently attacked Saturday when leaving a synagogue with his nine-year-old son.

Engelberg told BFM-TV that the suspect approached him and asked him if he was Jewish. Footage published on social media by French officials, including by European Parliament member Matthieu Valet, showed Engelberg being punched and kicked repeatedly. France Bleu, which obtained the original footage from a witness, reported that the rabbi had also been bitten on the shoulder.

A bystander intervened in the attack after which the attacker instead kicked a belonging of the rabbi, according to BFM-TV his hat.

Engelberg is recovering physically after the attack but shocked, Bayrou related Sunday.

Denouncement of the attack

The Union of Jewish Students of France organized a rally in Paris on Sunday to show support for Engelberg and to denounce high levels of antisemitism in the country.

"In the face of antisemitism, let's be numerous and visible!" UEJF wrote on Instagram.

Orléans Mayor Serge Grouard and Retailleau attributed antisemitic motives to the attack. In a Sunday statement, Grouard was more subtle describing how the rhetoric of "certain political parties and leaders" and "demonstrations under the pretext of solidarity" had contributed to rise in antisemitic incidents, but Retailleau specificized on X that the Saturday attack was connected to "pervasive antisemitism that is growing both in the rhetoric of Islamists around the world and in far-left movements and parties that, in France, are stirring up hatred."

The French far-left and far-right attacked one another over the Orleans incident, blaming one another for rising antisemitism.

National Rally parliamentary leader Marine Le Pen blamed La France Insoumise for putting a target on the back of Jewish citizens, and called for the government to take a stand against "antisemitism fueled by the far-left."

LFI National coordinator Manuel Bompard retorted on X that Le Pen led a party founded by Nazi collaborators and its candidates included those convicted for racist or antisemitic actions.

Mathilda Heller contributed to this report.