'No Other Land' co-director Hamdan Ballal beaten by settlers, taken by soldiers - report

Hamdan Ballal, the Palestinian co-director of the Academy Award-winning documentary No Other Land, was lynched by a group of settlers, with IDF soldiers invading the ambulance he contacted to tend to his wounds and was later then taken by the IDF as well, according to a post on X/Twitter by the film's Israeli co-director, Yuval Abraham.

Abraham added that he was beaten, bleeding, and wounded in his head and stomach. Abraham also added that Ballal had since disappeared and that it's "unclear whether he is receiving medical treatment or what is happening to him."

Abraham made the posts on the social media platform in Hebrew and English. He then uploaded a video with a masked settler whom he claims to be one of the individuals who attacked Ballal's village, adding that "they continued to attack American activists, breaking their car with stones. Hamdan’s location is still unknown."

I'm standing with Karam, Hamdan's 7 year old son, near the blood of Hamdan's in his house, after settlers lynched him. Hamdan, co-director of our film No Other Land, is still missing after soldiers abducted him, injured and bleeding. This is how they erase Masafer Yatta. pic.twitter.com/72pT3UF3kj — Basel Adra (@basel_adra) March 24, 2025

Abraham then retweeted a post by another co-director of the film, Basel Adra, where he said that he was standing with Ballal's son, Karam, as they were "near the blood of Hamdan's in his house after settlers lynched him.

"Hamdan, co-director of our film No Other Land, is still missing after soldiers abducted him, injured and bleeding. This is how they erase Masafer Yatta," referring to the region in the West Bank that is the central setting in the documentary. Israeli director Yuval Abraham (l) and Palestinian director Basel Adra speak on stage after having received the documentary award for ''No Other Land'' during the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival, Feb. 24, 2024 in Berlin. (credit: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES/JTA)

No Other Land won in the category of Best Documentary at the last Academy Awards earlier this month. On the Oscars' stage, Abraham did reference the remaining hostages that are still held in the Gaza Strip.

“We made this film, Palestinians and Israelis, because together, our voices are stronger,” Abraham said about the movie. "We see each other; the atrocious destruction of Gaza and its people, which must end; [and] the Israeli hostages, brutally taken in the crime of October 7, who must be freed. We are intertwined… Together, there is another way.”

Hannah Brown contributed to this report.