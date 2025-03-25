IDF begins conducting ground operations in Syria - report

The IDF has reportedly been conducting ground operations against different targets in Syria, Arab media sources reported on Tuesday morning.

According to Syrian reports, the IDF launched a ground advance toward the village of Kuwaya, located west of Daraa in southern Syria.

Reports claim Israeli forces encountered resistance and responded with shellfire and airstrikes, resulting in the deaths of four Syrians and prompting the evacuation of local residents.

Over the past week, the IDF has carried out multiple strikes across Syria, aiming to eliminate threats to Israel's security.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the IDF targeted remaining military assets near the Tadmor and T4 military bases in Syria. Blasts from IDF strikes in Syria, February 26, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Israel strikes Syrian military sites

Last week, IDF forces entered a building in the heart of a Syrian village and discovered weapons and military equipment inside.

The property owner was arrested and taken in for questioning. A security official confirmed that several Syrian civilians acting on behalf of hostile actors toward Israel have recently been arrested. Some were released following interrogation and a formal warning.

This is a developing story.