Sirens sound in Jerusalem, central Israel after missiles launched from Yemen

The IDF intercepted two ballistic missiles that were launched from Yemen before they crossed into Israeli territory, the military said on Thursday.

Starting at 1:09 p.m., rocket sirens sounded across central Israel, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Israel's emergency response service, Magen David Adom (MDA), said it had not received reports of injuries, apart from people suffering from anxiety.

The police said it was conducting searches in order to locate areas in which impacts may have been identified.

Army Radio reported that fragments of an interceptor had been located near Hebron in the West Bank. HOUTHI MILITARY spokesman Yahya Saree delivers a statement in Sanaa, Yemen, last month. (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

Houthis reaffirm attacks against Israel

The US has recently carried out widespread attacks against the Iran-backed, Yemen-based terror group. Despite the strikes, the Houthis said earlier this week that they believed their arsenal of ballistic missiles is largely intact, affirming they would continue their attacks on the Jewish State.

Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.