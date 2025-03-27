The United States delivered a message to Hamas via Qatari intermediaries in an effort to release the American-Israeli hostage, Edan Alexander, from captivity, according to a report on Thursday evening.
US proposes new offer to Hamas for release of American-Israeli Edan Alexander - report
