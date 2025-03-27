Jerusalem Post
US proposes new offer to Hamas for release of American-Israeli Edan Alexander - report

By WALLA!

The United States delivered a message to Hamas via Qatari intermediaries in an effort to release the American-Israeli hostage, Edan Alexander, from captivity, according to a report on Thursday evening.



Judge orders Trump administration to preserve Yemen attack plan messages
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 11:19 PM
Turkey deports BBC journalist over 'public order' threat
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 11:17 PM
Russia's Putin launches nuclear-powered submarine
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 10:52 PM
UK advises British nationals in South Sudan to leave
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 10:32 PM
Donald Trump, Canada's Mark Carney hold first call, sources say
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 08:06 PM
IDF strikes two Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2025 06:22 PM
Netherlands to speed up release of aid to Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 06:20 PM
France's Macron says it is not time to lift sanctions against Russia
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 04:04 PM
IDF thwart drug smuggling attempt at Egyptian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2025 03:56 PM
Col. Efraim Avni's appointment to Paratroopers Brigade Commander delayed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2025 02:43 PM
Comptroller, IDF agree on outline for military probe into Oct. 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2025 02:13 PM
Israel arms sales protest interrupts UK trade minister event
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 01:36 PM
Netanyahu to meet with security officials, ministers Thursday evening
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/27/2025 12:51 PM
Russia returns five children to Ukraine after Qatari mediation
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 11:38 AM
Trump says larger tariffs could be imposed on Canada, EU
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 08:07 AM