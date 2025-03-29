Red Cross 'gravely concerned' for nine missing medics in Gaza

The Red Cross said on Saturday that it is gravely concerned about the fate of nine Palestine Red Crescent ambulance crew members who have reportedly been missing for seven days in Gaza.

The Red Cross said in a statement it has not had any contact with the crew since they came under heavy fire while operating in Rafah in the early hours of March 23.

"It is vital that there is information and access to ensure the safe return of these humanitarians to their families who are in a nightmare without knowing if their loved ones are alive," the Red Cross added.

IDF in Rafah

Earlier in March, the IDF announced it had entered Rafah, with troops operating simultaneously in each of Gaza’s main regions. IDF troopers in the Tel Sultan area of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, March 23, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

On March 24, the IDF said troops had mistakenly shot at a Red Cross facility located in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF statement, the troops thought they saw suspicious figures in the vicinity of the building and felt they were endangered.

The military said at the time that the incident was under investigation.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.