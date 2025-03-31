UAE sentences killers of Chabad emissary Zvi Kogan to death

The United Arab Emirates on Monday sentenced three people to death for the murder of an Israeli-Moldovan dual citizen who was killed in November in the Gulf country, state news agency WAM reported.

A fourth defendant was sentenced to life in prison in connection with the killing of Zvi Kogan, a representative in the UAE of Chabad, an Orthodox Jewish group that has chapters around the world and seeks to build links with non-affiliated and secular Jews or other sects of Judaism.

The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals' State Security Chamber has convicted the three people of the kidnapping and murder of Moldovan-Israeli citizen Zvi Kogan. The three of them have been sentenced to the death penalty, and the fourth to life imprisonment, for premeditated murder with terrorist intention.

Attorney General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi ordered the four defendants to be brought to a swift trial in January 2025, following investigations conducted by the state security prosecution, which revealed that the defendants had tracked and murdered the victim.

The evidence presented by the state security prosecution to the court included the defendants' detailed confessions to the crimes of murder and kidnapping, along with forensic reports, post-mortem examination findings, details of the instruments used in the crime, and witness testimonies. THE FUNERAL of Rabbi Zvi Kogan takes place in Jerusalem. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The sentence under UAE law

The court unanimously sentenced the three defendants who carried out the murder and kidnapping to death. At the same time, the accomplice who aided them received a life sentence, followed by deportation from the country after serving his sentence.

Under UAE law, sentences of capital punishment are automatically subject to appeal and are referred to the Criminal Division of the Federal Supreme Court for review and adjudication.

The attorney-general emphasised that the verdict "reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism in accordance with the highest standards of justice and the rule of law while ensuring fair trial guarantees."

The Attorney General also added that UAE's laws protect all residents, regardless of religion or ethnicity, ensuring their safety and security.