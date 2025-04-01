Russia condemns 'ultimatums' after Trump threatens to bomb Iran

Russia has warned that strikes against Iran's nuclear infrastructure would have "catastrophic" consequences after US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Iran unless it came to an agreement with Washington over its nuclear program.

"Threats are indeed being heard, ultimatums are also being heard," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Russian journal "International Affairs" in an interview, extracts of which were published on Tuesday.

"We consider such methods inappropriate, we condemn them, we consider them a way for (the US) to impose its own will on the Iranian side."

Russia refraining sharp criticism of Trump

Russia has, for the most part, refrained from sharp criticism of Trump, with whom President Vladimir Putin has moved quickly to repair relations in a rapprochement viewed with concern by Ukraine and its European allies.

The Kremlin has offered to mediate between the Trump administration and Iran, with which it signed a strategic partnership treaty in January. A 3D-printed miniature model of Donald Trump and the U.S. and Iran flags are seen in this illustration taken January 15, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

Trump, in his first remarks since Iran rejected direct negotiations with Washington, told NBC News over the weekend that Tehran could face bombing and secondary tariffs if it did not reach an agreement over its nuclear program.

"If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing," he said. "It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before."

During his first term, Trump withdrew the US from a 2015 deal between Iran and world powers that placed strict limits on Tehran's disputed nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. Iran says it needs nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and denies it is seeking to build an atomic bomb.

Ryabkov said Trump's recent comments only served to "complicate the situation" in regards to Iran.

"The consequences of this, especially if the strikes are on nuclear infrastructure, could be catastrophic for the entire region," Ryabkov said.

"While there is still time and the 'train has not left', we need to redouble our efforts to try to reach an agreement on a reasonable basis. Russia is ready to offer its good services to Washington, Tehran, and everyone who is interested in this," he said.