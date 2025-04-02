Israel expands military operation in Gaza, defense minister says

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced a major expansion of the military operation in Gaza on Wednesday and said large areas of the enclave would be seized and added to the security zones of Israel.

He said in a statement that there would be a large-scale evacuation of the population from fighting areas. He called on Gazans to eliminate Hamas and return Israeli hostages, saying this was the only way to end the war.

“Operation Strength and Sword in Gaza is expanding to crush and cleanse the area of terrorists and terror infrastructure, and to seize large areas that will be added to Israel’s security zones — I call on the residents of Gaza to act now to remove Hamas and return all the hostages," Katz said. " I wish success to the IDF soldiers fighting with courage and strength in Gaza for the return of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas.

The defense minister elaborated that the mission was intended to eliminate more terror infrastructure in Gaza.

“Operation Strength and Sword is expanding, alongside the wide-scale evacuation of the Gazan population from combat zones, crushing and cleansing the area of terrorists and terror infrastructure, and seizing large areas that will be added to the security zones of the State of Israel to protect the fighting forces and the communities. I call on the residents of Gaza to act now to remove Hamas and return all the hostages. This is the only way to end the war.”

#عاجل سكان غزة المتواجدين في مناطق رفح، بلديات النصر والشوكة والمناطق الاقليمية الشرقية والغربية وأحياء السلام، المنارة وقيزان النجار - نكرر إنذاراتنا وتحذيراتنا العاجلة - انتبهوا! ⭕️لا تترددوا! لا تنصاعوا إلى محاولات حماس منعكم من الاخلاء لتبقوا دروعها البشرية. اخلوا المناطق… https://t.co/kaPh5Klu8r pic.twitter.com/tsJNjV4Mh9 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 1, 2025

WIth operations in Gaza broadening, Katz said that "more areas will become buffer zones."

IDF operations in Rafah

This comes after Palestinian media reported that the IDF began ground operations in Rafah overnight on Tuesday.

The Israel Air Force struck numerous targets across the Gaza Strip overnight, and local Arab reports indicated that the Israel Navy also participated in the assault.

Additionally, the IDF spokesman in Arabic, Col. Avichay Adraee, issued an evacuation notice to Rafah residents and advised them to move to designated humanitarian zones.

The military issued the call after encircling the Tel Sultan and Shaboura neighborhoods in Rafah, allowing it to establish corridors to monitor movement out of the city.

The Jerusalem Post reported on Monday that the military would likely evacuate citizens from Rafah if there was no progress made on a hostage deal, according to diplomatic sources.

The source also noted that Israel is unwilling to give up the demilitarized zone in front of the Gaza Corridor, noting that "to withdraw from the perimeter would be totally irresponsible. The security doctrine after October 7 is that the IDF must be placed in between the [Israeli] residents and the border."

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Reuters contributed to this report.