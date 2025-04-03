Locals claim clashes ongoing between pro-HTS forces, IDF, near Daraa - report

Armed clashes between the IDF and pro-Ha'yat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) combatants in Daraa, southern Syria, have been ongoing for the past hour, reports from Daraa-based Syrian news sources claimed on Thursday morning.

Neither Israeli media nor the IDF have corroborated the reports of armed clashes at the time of writing.

However, "Dozens of IDF vehicles advance in the Nawa area of the Daraa suburbs," Kan News reported shortly before reports of clashes emerged.

Over the past few days, Israel has conducted airstrikes across Syria, the military confirmed, which the HTS-led Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned.