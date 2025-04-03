A-G clarifies investigation into 'Post' Editor Zvika Klein after pushback on freedom of the press

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara released a statement on Thursday clarifying that Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein was called in for questioning and said things that potentially incriminated him.

The statement came following backlash by the Union of Journalists in Israel, politicians, and media outlets after Klein was put on house arrest for five days without clear specified charges regarding the "Qatargate" affair.

The statement said that he was suspected of being part of “the system of receiving benefits from Qatar in exchange for advancing its interests.”

Baharav-Miara also addressed the interrogation of additional journalists: "The law enforcement system considers ensuring freedom of the press to be of paramount importance. Therefore, the enforcement policy, which has not changed, is to minimize as many situations as possible in which testimony is collected from journalists. In any case, the collection of testimony is done with great caution in order to preserve freedom of the press.”

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that three journalists, Shirit Avitan Cohen from Israel Hayom, Nir Dvori from N12, and Suleiman Maswadeh from Kan, were expected to give open testimony to Israel Police regarding the "Qatargate" case.

Union of Journalists in Israel responds

Also on Thursday, the Union of Journalists in Israel held a Zoom meeting to describe the legality of the situation and answer questions to the press. The association said that when the police and State Attorney's office do not act in accordance with procedure, the organization calls to release the journalist. Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post Zvika Klein speaks during the The Jerusalem Post New York conference on June 03, 2024 in New York City. ( (credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images)

However, in this case, the police and the prosecution adhered to the procedure and all the necessary authorizations were obtained, the union said, adding that all it can do is "indicate to the police and prosecution that we are monitoring the situation and making sure the journalist receives the special treatment he is entitled to under the law."

The organization added that it was legally permissible to interrogate a journalist but asked that it be with full respect for the journalist’s rights.

The union noted this was a mega event that could impact press freedom. Summoning a journalist is extremely unusual and dangerous and must be the last resort, they said.

This came a day after two suspects in the case - Eli Feldstein and Yonatan Urich - provided contradictory testimonies, with Feldstein claiming that he received money from businessman Gil Birger for his work in the Prime Minister's Office and Urich stating he does not know Birger and has never spoken with him. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Birger claimed that he transferred the funds on behalf of Jay Footlik, a lobbyist for Qatar, citing tax considerations as the motive.