'Tolerance, coexistence': Sa'ar meets with UAE counterpart in Abu Dhabi

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met with his counterpart, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The two discussed a variety of regional issues, including the advancement of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed the “worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip,” UAE state media reported.

The sheikh stressed the importance of working towards a ceasefire and securing the release of the hostages, as well as avoiding escalating additional conflicts in the region.

He expressed his support for “all diplomatic efforts aimed at protecting civilians and enhancing the response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.” Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Major challenges ahead

“There are major challenges ahead of us in the Middle East, but there are partners for a better future of cooperation and stability,” Sa’ar wrote on X/Twitter.

The sheikh also discussed the “urgent need” to advance negotiations for a two-state solution and reaffirmed the UAE’s support for the Palestinian people.

The two stressed the priority of confronting extremism, hatred, and racism in the region, working to “promote collective international action to spread the values of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity in the region.”