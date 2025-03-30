Erdogan calls for Allah to 'damn Zionist Israel' in Eid al-Fitr address

"May Allah damn Zionist Israel," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated in a speech at the Eid al-Fitr prayer on Sunday, according to Turkey's state news agency Anadolu.

Erdogan spoke at the Great Camlica Mosque on Istanbul's Asian side, along with Islamic scholar Ali Erbas, who delivered a religious sermon.

During his speech, Erdogan stated that "we all know what is happening in Palestine" and referred to Allah as "al-Qahhar," one of Allah's 99 Quranic names, which could be translated as "The dominator who prevails over all creation," when asking for Zionism and Israel to be destroyed, Anadolu quoted.

Erdogan also wished "mercy upon the martyrs" and a "speedy recovery to the veterans," referring to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists, along with Gaza civilians who were killed and injured since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

Earlier on Sunday, Erdogan released a nationwide message to mark the holiday, in which he stated that "The genocide taking place in Gaza in particular is constantly reaching a more serious dimension with images that will tear the hearts of anyone with a shred of conscience, morality and understanding," a separate Anadolu article reported. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets the audience at the General Assembly, wearing a scarf with the flags of Palestine and Turkey, as he leaves after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's speech at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, August 15, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)

"As Turkey, we clearly express our stance against this savagery and try to heal the wounds of our brothers with our aid. However, as long as the world, especially Western countries, do not take actual action against this oppression, the courage and audacity of the oppressors will increase and the cries of the oppressed will reach the heavens. Hopefully, the upcoming period will be the cause of an awakening in this regard all over the world," he added.

Israel's responses

Israeli Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa'ar, stated that "The dictator Erdogan revealed his antisemitic face," adding that "Erdogan is dangerous to the region, as well as to his own people, as has been proven in recent days," referring to the widespread protests denouncing Erdogan ordering the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

הרודן ארדואן חשף את פרצופו האנטישמי. ארדואן מסוכן לאזור, כמו גם לבני עמו שלו, כפי שמוכח בימים אלה ממש. נקווה שהחברות בברית נאט״ו יבינו זאת ויפה שעה אחת קודם. — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) March 30, 2025

Let's hope NATO members understand how dangerous he is, and not before it's too late, Sa'ar added in his post on X/Twitter.

On Saturday, the Israel's Foreign Ministry slammed Erdogan for condemning Israel's strikes on Beirut.

"While violently oppressing his own citizens and carrying out mass arrests of his political opponents, Erdogan dares to preach lofty values to the international community," the statement read.

"In Erdogan's Turkey, there is no justice, no law, and no freedom. Israel has no need for Erdogan's absurd moralistic speeches. Israel is acting to defend itself and its citizens from real threats and actual attacks — and it will continue to do so," the statement concluded.

Amichai Stein and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report