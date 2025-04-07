Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Former Shin Bet chief says Netanyahu asked him to disqualify Bennett from cabinet

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 7, 2025 10:34

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked former Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Yoram Cohen to disqualify Naftali Bennett from serving in the security cabinet, the former agency chief told Army Radio on Monday.

"The prime minister called me privately and told me that he had recently received word from a source that Bennett, during his military service, was dismissed from the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit due to a loyalty problem," Cohen stated, and that "If he was dismissed due to a loyalty problem, he supposedly cannot sit in the cabinet."

"He didn't ask me to verify this; he asked that I disqualify him because he doesn't have security clearance," he continued. "I said to him – are you serious? What’s the connection between what happened 30 years ago and now? The fact that the prime minister turns to the head of the Shin Bet and presents a request to use his power to disqualify a political rival, isn’t that shocking? Isn’t that disturbing? In this case, I said no." Cohen continued.

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid denounced Netanyahu's request, calling it "nothing short of an earthquake" and commenting that "This is not how a prime minister behaves, this is how the head of a criminal organization behaves."



