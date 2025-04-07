Jerusalem Post
Sagiv Dahan becomes commanding officer in division in military's southern command

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Brigadier-General Sagiv Dahan became the Commanding Officer (CO) of the IDF's 162nd "Steel Formation" Division at a changeover ceremony on Sunday, the IDF announced Monday.

Dahan replaces Brigadier-General Itzik Cohen, who will become Head of the IDF's Operations Directorate (J3) and be promoted to Major-General.

162nd Division is subordinate to the IDF's Southern Command. CO Southern Command, Maj.-Gen. Yaniv Asor led the ceremony.

During the ceremony, the three commanders discussed the 162nd Division's achievements since October 7 and their hopes for the division's future.



