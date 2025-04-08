Netanyahu: Iran can agree to US nuclear deal, but under one condition

Following his meeting with US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Iran "must not have nuclear weapons."

Netanyahu added that this could be achieved by two routes: either through an agreement or militarily.

He added that the deal would only be acceptable if it were similar to the one with Libya: "We go in, blow up the facilities, dismantle all the equipment, under American supervision and execution. That’s the ideal scenario."

"The second option, which we don’t want, is that they’ll simply drag out the negotiations, and in that case, the military option becomes the only choice."

The two leaders also discussed Gaza, with Netanyahu confirming "We are determined to eliminate Hamas, and at the same time, we are committed to bringing back all our hostages."

Netanyahu quoted Trump as saying that he [Netanyahu] "is working all the time to free the hostages," adding "I hope this statement puts to rest the false narrative that I’m not working for their release or that I don’t care."

The Israeli prime minister added that the US and Israel are in talks with countries about the possibility of absorbing a large number of Gazans. "That’s the direction things need to go," said Netanyahu.

Turkey

Netanyahu also spoke about Turkey's attempts to establish military bases in Syria, "which presents a danger to Israel."

"We oppose this and are actively working against it," he added. "I told President Trump, who is both a friend of mine and a friend of Erdogan’s: “If we need your help, we’ll speak to you about it.”