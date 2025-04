The IDF has so far only destroyed about 25% of Hamas's tunnels in the Gaza Strip, N12 reported on Wednesday morning, citing sources from within Israel's security establishment.

According to the report, the security establishment also estimates that there are many smuggling tunnels between Egypt and Gaza.

While Israel is refusing to withdraw from the Philadelphi corridor, experts believe that guardianship of the crossing does not necessarily prevent weapons smuggling to Hamas, N12 added.