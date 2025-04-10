PM's office on pilots' letter: 'extremist group that seeks to fracture Israeli society'

The Prime Minister's Office issued a letter of support on Thursday to the Defense Minister and the Chief of Staff in their decision to dismiss the signatories of a letter by IAF pilots, which called for an end to the war.

The letter stated that "rejection is refusal - even when it is expressed implicitly and in slurred language. Statements that weaken the IDF and strengthen our enemies in time of war are inexcusable. This is an extremist fringe group that is once again trying to break Israeli society from within."