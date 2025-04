Israel released convicted Palestinian terrorist Ahmed Manasra on Thursday following concerns for his worsening mental condition, Ynet reported.

Manasra was 13 years old when he was arrested in 2015 for stabbing a fellow 13-year-old and a 20-year-old Israeli in east Jerusalem.

Following the attack, Manasra was diagnosed in 2021 with schizophrenia, psychosis, and severe depression, Amnesty International reported.