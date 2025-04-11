Trump taps Yehuda Kaploun as State Dept. antisemitism envoy

Yehuda Kaploun has been nominated the new State Department's Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, US President Donald Trump said in a Thursday announcement.

"I am proud to nominate Yehuda Kaploun as the United States Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, Ambassador-at-Large," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Yehuda is a successful businessman, and staunch advocate for the Jewish Faith and the Rights of his people to live and worship free from persecution. With Anti-Semitism dangerously on the rise, Yehuda will be the strongest Representative for Americans and Jews across the Globe, and promote PEACE. Congratulations Yehuda!" he added.

Who is Yehuda Kaploun?

Kaploun, a prominent Miami-based businessman and longtime confidant of Trump, served as his Jewish outreach chief on Trump's vision for US-Israel relations after the 2024 election victory.

Towards the end of November, Kaploun visited Israel where he met with an Israeli minister before heading off to consult with an important senior haredi rabbi. Yehuda Kaploun and Donald Trump listen to Miriam Adelson speak at a Trump campaign event. (credit: Courtesy of Yehuda Kaploun)

He was also interviewed by The Jerusalem Post's Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein during this visit.

Kaploun was born to a Chabad-Lubavitch family in Kfar Chabad, near Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport.

He currently serves as Co-Founder and President of RussKap Water, LLC., a company that "specializes in proven Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) technology."

Kaploun worked with "Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel to found the Moses and Aaron Foundation – a charity committed to special needs children and their families," RussKap Water's website reports. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"For his charitable work, Yehuda has been honored by the US Congress and Senate, former New York governor Pataki, former New York mayors Giuliani and Bloomberg, and the New York State Senate," the website adds.

Kaploun’s relationship with Trump began decades ago in New York, facilitated by his business partner, Ed Russo, who served as Trump’s environmental adviser for over 20 years.

Zvika Klein contributed to this report