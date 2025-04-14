IDF enters Jenin hospital against orders, arrests Palestinian teen - report

The IDF entered a hospital in Jenin on Monday without approval and arrested a Palestinian teenager after chasing down the suspect, according to a Monday KAN News report.
The report said that the suspect was then released.
In a preliminary investigation, the soldiers claimed that the suspect filmed them in the refugee camp, ran into the hospital, and was arrested there, the report added.
כוח צה"ל נכנס לבית חולים בג'נין בניגוד לפקודות, חשוד שנעצר שוחרר | כל הפרטים >>> https://t.co/bPBeyKF0tV@ItayBlumental @kaisos1987 @OmerShahar123— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 14, 2025