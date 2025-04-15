IDF kills Nukhba terrorist who participated in Oct. 7 massacre, hostage release ceremony

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) killed Nukhba terrorist Hamza Wael Muhammad Asafah who participated in the October 7 massacre and the hostage release ceremony for hostages Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben-Ami, and Or Levy in February, the military said on Tuesday.

Asafeh, who served in Hamas's Deir el-Balah Battalion, was killed in a strike in the central Gaza Strip some two weeks ago, the military added.

Use of civilian infrastructure

The IDF said that prior to the strike, precautions were taken to avoid harming civilians, including using aerial surveillance and further intelligence information.

Homes are destroyed, following the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, southern Israel November 2, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law while using civilian infrastructure and brutally exploiting the civilian population as human shields for its terrorist activities," the military's statement read.