Iran's supreme leader neither overly optimistic nor pessimistic toward nuclear talks with US

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said he is neither "overly optimistic nor pessimistic" regarding nuclear talks with the United States, in his first comment following the start of US-Iran talks which started on April 12 in Oman.

Both delegations described the talks in Oman as positive and have agreed to convene once more on April 19, with Tehran saying the meeting will take place again in Muscat.

"Talks are one of a dozen dossiers followed up by the foreign ministry. We are neither overly optimistic nor pessimistic regarding them. After all, it is a process which was decided and its first steps have been well implemented," Khamenei said in a meeting with members of parliament.

The Oman talks is a movement that's been decided upon and well executed in its initial steps. Of course, we distrust the other side very much, but we're optimistic about our own capabilities. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) April 15, 2025

Tehran has approached the talks warily, doubting the likelihood of an agreement and suspicious of US President Donald Trump, who abandoned a previous agreement between Iran and world powers during his first term in 2018. Trump has lately threatened to bomb Iran if there is no deal.

Khamenei said Tehran retains a "very pessimistic" overall view of the US and should not tie its national affairs to nuclear negotiations. Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian visits Iran's nuclear achievements exhibition in Tehran, Iran April 9, 2025. (credit: IRAN'S PRESIDENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

'Talks may not reach a result'

"Going forward [the talks] should be pursued with focus, the red lines are clear to us and to the opposing party... the talks may or may not reach a result," Khamenei added.