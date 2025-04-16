Palestinian stone-throwing terrorists wound two US citizens

Earlier on Wednesday, Border Police officers arrested a 21-year-old Palestinian who hurled stones at security forces in the area.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 16, 2025 15:50
IDF soldier from the Shahar Battalion during counter-terror raids in the West Bank village of Burka, January 12, 2025. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
IDF soldier from the Shahar Battalion during counter-terror raids in the West Bank village of Burka, January 12, 2025.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Palestinian terrorists threw stones and a paint bottle at a bus filled with tourists near Burka in the West Bank, injuring two US citizens on Wednesday, the military said. 

The two civilians were lightly injured and received medical treatment at the scene, the IDF stated.

The IDF and Israel Police responded to the event and began searching for the terrorists responsible for throwing the stones.

Burka is located north of Jerusalem and east of Ramallah, adjacent to Highway 60, a key travel artery through the West Bank.

Israeli soldiers operate at the Askar refugee camp, in the West Bank, March 27 2025. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers operate at the Askar refugee camp, in the West Bank, March 27 2025. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Earlier instance of stone-hurling

Earlier on Wednesday, Border Police officers arrested a 21-year-old Palestinian from Abu Dis who hurled stones at security forces during operations in the area, the police said. 



Related Tags
IDF
Israel Police
Ramallah
Terrorism
Tourism
West Bank
Americans