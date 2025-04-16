Palestinian stone-throwing terrorists wound two US citizens

Palestinian terrorists threw stones and a paint bottle at a bus filled with tourists near Burka in the West Bank, injuring two US citizens on Wednesday, the military said.

The two civilians were lightly injured and received medical treatment at the scene, the IDF stated.

The IDF and Israel Police responded to the event and began searching for the terrorists responsible for throwing the stones.

Burka is located north of Jerusalem and east of Ramallah, adjacent to Highway 60, a key travel artery through the West Bank. Israeli soldiers operate at the Askar refugee camp, in the West Bank, March 27 2025. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Earlier instance of stone-hurling

Earlier on Wednesday, Border Police officers arrested a 21-year-old Palestinian from Abu Dis who hurled stones at security forces during operations in the area, the police said.