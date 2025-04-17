Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gantz: 'Israel must remove prospect of Iranian nuclear capabilities'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

"Israel must, and can remove the prospect of Iranian nuclear capabilities," Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity party, wrote in a Thursday X/Twitter post. 

"The Iranian Regime are experts at stalling," Gantz noted in the post, adding, "Coordinating closely with our great ally the United States, it is time to change the Middle East." 

 
Colombia declares health emergency due to yellow fever cases, deaths
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 07:59 AM
One killed in US airstrikes in Yemen - report
By MAARIV ONLINE
04/17/2025 04:45 AM
Hamas still discussing Israeli proposal for hostage deal
By LIRAN AHARONI
04/17/2025 03:44 AM
US IRS planning to rescind Harvard's tax-exempt status amid Trump feud
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 02:18 AM
Scientists find strongest evidence yet of life on an alien planet
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 02:04 AM
Commander of US Air Force posts video of strategic bombers, missiles
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2025 01:39 AM
Zoom down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 11:26 PM
US strikes Houthi targets in Sana'a - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , MAARIV
04/16/2025 10:35 PM
Tikva Forum hostage families meet with Ron Dermer, discuss hostage talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2025 08:58 PM
IDF destroys home of terrorist who killed Capt. Alon Sacgiu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2025 08:44 PM
Paris main court building evacuated after bomb alert, police source
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 08:05 PM
Netanyahu meets with families of hostages in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2025 08:04 PM
Lebanese army arrests Palestinian, Lebanese terrorist over rocket launch
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/16/2025 07:43 PM
Ronen Bar to participate in call with Netanyahu over hostage talks
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/16/2025 06:44 PM
Gazans protest in Beit Lahiya, call for end of Hamas rule in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2025 06:04 PM