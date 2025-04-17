Gantz: 'Israel must remove prospect of Iranian nuclear capabilities'

"Israel must, and can remove the prospect of Iranian nuclear capabilities," Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity party, wrote in a Thursday X/Twitter post.
"The Iranian Regime are experts at stalling," Gantz noted in the post, adding, "Coordinating closely with our great ally the United States, it is time to change the Middle East."
The Iranian Regime are experts at stalling. The State of Israel must, and can remove the prospect of Iranian nuclear capabilities. Coordinating closely with our great ally the United States, it is time to change the Middle East.— בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) April 17, 2025