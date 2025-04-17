IDF, Shin Bet strike Hamas command center in Jabalya

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) struck a Hamas command and control center in Jabalya, the military announced on Thursday.

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law while taking over civilian infrastructure, and while brutally exploiting the civilian population as a human shield for its terror attacks. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against Hamas to protect the State of Israel," the military's statement read.

The IDF emphasized that prior to the strikes, it took precautions to avoid harming civilians, which included the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence information.