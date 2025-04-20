Zelensky says Russia 'trying to create impression' of Easter ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday the Russian army made attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine's forces along the front line overnight despite President Vladimir Putin's declaration of an Easter ceasefire.

"In general, as of Easter morning, we can say that the Russian army is trying to create a general impression of a ceasefire, but in some places it does not abandon individual attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine," Zelensky said in a post on social media.

A report by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the frontline as of 6:00 a.m.Across various frontline directions, there have already been 59 cases of Russian shelling and 5 assaults by Russian units. In the sector of the Starobilsk Operational Tactical Group, one combat engagement… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 20, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a unilateral Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, ordering his forces to end hostilities at 6 p.m. Moscow time on Saturday until the end of Sunday.

Following the declaration of the ceasefire, Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin joined other worshippers for an Easter service led by the head of Russia's Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, a faithful backer of the Russian leader and an advocate for the war in Ukraine.

Putin and Sobyanin stood in Moscow's main church, the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, while Kirill led a procession, and a video of the service was shown. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin attend the Orthodox Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, Russia April 20, 2025. (credit: SPUTNIK/RAMIL SITDIKOV/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Putin attends Easter service after ceasefire declaration

Holding a lit thin red candle and donning a dark suit, white shirt, and a red tie as in years past, the Russian leader crossed himself several times when Kirill announced, "Christ is risen."

The traditionally sung service starts late on a Saturday and lasts into the early hours of Sunday.

At the service, Krill called for "lasting and just peace can be established in the vast expanses of historical Rus," RIA state news agency reported, in what was a reference to a medieval territory that encompassed parts of what is now Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia.

"How wonderfully it was said, do not do evil to another and do not treat others as you would not want them to treat you," TASS agency cited Kirill as saying.

"If people adhered to this holiday commandment, then life would be completely different: family and social life and - let me say this - inter-governmental."

Kirill has strongly backed the war in Ukraine, now in its fourth year. Thousands have been killed, the vast majority of them Ukrainians, and millions driven from their homes since Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.