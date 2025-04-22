Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

China asks Korea not to export products using rare earths to US defense firms, paper reports

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 22, 2025 13:55

Beijing recently asked South Korean companies not to export products containing China's rare earth minerals to US defense firms, the Korea Economic Daily reported on Tuesday, citing government and company sources.

The report said China's commerce ministry delivered the message in letters to Korean companies which make power transformers, batteries, displays, electric vehicles, aerospace, and medical equipment, all of which use the key materials.

The letters said Korean companies could face sanctions if they violate the export restrictions, the report said.

Putin and Oman's Sultan to discuss OPEC+ and Syria, Interfax says
By REUTERS
04/22/2025 01:56 PM
India, Saudi Arabia exploring joint refinery, petrochemical projects
By REUTERS
04/22/2025 12:15 PM
Bezalel Smotrich addresses Shin Bet employees
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2025 11:58 AM
Pope Francis's funeral to be held on Saturday
By REUTERS
04/22/2025 11:37 AM
Police seeks to extend Yonatan Urich's arrest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2025 11:21 AM
Police question students suspected of sharing photos of teacher
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2025 10:32 AM
Hearing for Netanyahu's testimony on Case 1000 cut short
By SARAH BEN-NUN
04/22/2025 10:06 AM
Security forces demolish home of Nir Zvi junction terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2025 09:53 AM
Israel strikes south of Beirut in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2025 09:13 AM
Police arrest suspect for indecent act in Bnei Brak synagogue on minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2025 07:55 AM
US Air Force targets Houthi weapons depots in Sanaa
By LIRAN HARONI
04/22/2025 03:48 AM
Vehicle fatally hits 60-year-old pedestrian in Haifa
By MAARIV
04/22/2025 12:01 AM
Vehicle breaks through gates triggering terrorist infiltration alerts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/21/2025 11:42 PM
Shots heard at Jaffa Flea Market, cause unclear
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/21/2025 11:25 PM
Texas Walmart shooter who killed 23 avoids death penalty
By REUTERS
04/21/2025 10:31 PM