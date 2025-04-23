Jerusalem Post
US proposes unofficial recognition of Russian controlled areas in Ukraine, Axios reports

By REUTERS

The US expects a response on Wednesday to a peace framework that includes unofficial recognition of Russian control of nearly all areas occupied since the 2022 start of the war in Ukraine, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the proposal.

According to Axios, under the proposal, which was presented last week, the US would lift sanctions imposed on Russia since 2014 and would return a small part of Russian-occupied Kharkiv to Ukraine.

It added that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would be considered as Ukrainian territory but operated by the US, with electricity supplied to both Ukraine and Russia.

 

