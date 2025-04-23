Hamas releases video of hostage Omri Miran

Hamas released a video of hostage Omri Miran on Wednesday.

Omri Miran was kidnapped from his home in Kibbutz Nahal Oz in front of his wife, Lishay Miran-Lavi, and their two children.

The most recent sign of life of Omri Miran was received through an Israeli who was returned from captivity in February.

"One of the kidnapped who returned in one of the last exchanges said that he was with Omri in the tunnels and apartments until July. It is not clear why they were separated at that stage. Overall, his condition is fine. Apparently, he is physically fine," Miran's brother, Nadav, said.

He added that he hoped there would be more details soon. Roni and Alma Miran ask US President Donald Trump to help free their father Omri from Hamas captivity in Gaza. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

"With these human animals, anything can happen; the fact that they were in okay conditions until July does not mean that things did not change for the worse for them after that point. Seven months have passed, that is a long time. We are concerned."

Omri's daughters begged Trump his release

Omri Miran's young daughters asked US President Donald Trump to help bring their dad back from Gaza in a video posted to Omri's wife Lishay's X/Twitter in March.

"Trump, help us bring our dad home from Gaza," the toddlers said, before giving a poster with their father's picture a hug and kiss.

"Dear @realDonaldTrump, my daughters talk about you all the time—they know you’re the one who brings daddies home to their kids," Lishay said in the post.