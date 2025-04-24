IDF tank fire likely cause of death of UN worker in Gaza, probe finds

The United Nations worker killed on March 19 in the Deir al-Balah area was likely killed by IDF tank fire, an investigation released by the military on Thursday revealed.

The IDF presented its investigation and findings to the chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, and UN representatives.

"According to the findings collected so far, the examination indicates that the fatality was caused by tank fire from IDF troops operating in the area. The building was struck due to assessed enemy presence and was not identified by the forces as a UN facility," the IDF said.

"The IDF regrets this serious incident and continues to conduct thorough review processes to draw operational lessons and evaluate additional measures to prevent such events in the future."