Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir shares message to commemorate fallen soldiers

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir shared a message early Tuesday morning to commemorate fallen soldiers on Israel's Remembrance Day.

"On this day, we strengthen our eternal oath to always stand by the side of the bereaved families; to support, to embrace, to lend a helping hand. Let us remember that there is no fixed date for mourning and sorrow, and there is no date for remembrance," Zamir stated.

"As we lift our eyes to the flag, now lowered to half-mast, we pledge to rise from every fracture, to thrive, to rebuild, and to continue strengthening the security of the State of Israel."

Carney's Liberals win Canada election, will form minority government
By REUTERS
04/29/2025 06:09 AM
Zelensky praises killing of top Russian military figures
By REUTERS
04/29/2025 04:17 AM
American Airlines sues JetBlue, scraps partnership talks
By REUTERS
04/29/2025 03:53 AM
F-18 falls overboard from US aircraft carrier in Red Sea
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 09:59 PM
Ron Dermer says he's sure Trump would reject 'bad' Iran deal
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 08:55 PM
Prosecution requests two month postponement in PMO documents leak case
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2025 08:26 PM
Major food brands Unilever, Strauss, Coca Cola to raise prices
By MAARIV
04/28/2025 08:20 PM
Iran proposes meeting with Europeans before next talks with US, diplomat
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 08:12 PM
Germany says it will step up military role in NATO
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 05:43 PM
Islamic State says it has attacked Kurdish fighters in eastern Syria
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 05:16 PM
Kim Kardashian jewelry heist trial starts in Paris
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 05:12 PM
Suspected Islamist militants kill at least 22 people in northeastern N
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 04:10 PM
Eight additional measles cases detected in Israel, Health Ministry says
By WALLA!
04/28/2025 03:47 PM
British PM to host Palestinian Authority PM in London
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2025 03:26 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Azerbaijan next week
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/28/2025 11:23 AM