IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir shares message to commemorate fallen soldiers

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir shared a message early Tuesday morning to commemorate fallen soldiers on Israel's Remembrance Day.

"On this day, we strengthen our eternal oath to always stand by the side of the bereaved families; to support, to embrace, to lend a helping hand. Let us remember that there is no fixed date for mourning and sorrow, and there is no date for remembrance," Zamir stated.

"As we lift our eyes to the flag, now lowered to half-mast, we pledge to rise from every fracture, to thrive, to rebuild, and to continue strengthening the security of the State of Israel."