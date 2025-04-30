Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF strikes Syrian extremist gathering to prevent attack on Syrian Druze

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF struck a gathering of an extremist group in Syria that was reportedly preparing to continue attacks against the Druze population in the town of As-Suweida in Syria’s Damascus Governorate on Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announced in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"Israel will not allow harm to come to the Druze community in Syria, out of a deep commitment to our Druze brothers in Israel, who are tied by family and historical bonds to their Druze brothers in Syria," the statement read.

Armed man attempted break-in of Israeli Embassy in London
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2025 12:26 PM
French, British and German political directors to meet with Iran
By REUTERS
04/30/2025 11:18 AM
Independence Day torch-lighting may be cancelled due to strong winds
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/30/2025 10:54 AM
China releases white paper on COVID-19 origins tracing
By REUTERS
04/30/2025 10:40 AM
Following protests, Goldknopf will not attend Remembrance Day ceremony
By TAL SHALEV , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2025 09:31 AM
Katz: Israel is determined to prevent a nuclear Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2025 09:19 AM
Paramount board to settle Trump's '60 minutes' lawsuit, NYT reports
By REUTERS
04/30/2025 02:25 AM
Haitian woman dies in ICE custody in Florida
By REUTERS
04/30/2025 02:16 AM
Pakistan's Tarar warns of possible Indian military strike within a day
By REUTERS
04/30/2025 01:26 AM
Trump administration plans to label Haitian gangs as foreign terror org.
By REUTERS
04/30/2025 12:57 AM
Israel Police arrest three suspects in Ma'ale Adumim shooting
By MAARIV
04/30/2025 12:19 AM
IAF intercepts UAV launched from Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2025 11:41 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu sends message to bereaved families
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2025 10:38 PM
Novo Nordisk to sell Wegovy through telehealth firms paying customers
By REUTERS
04/29/2025 08:44 PM
Suspicious envelope delivered to Prime Minister's Office
By JERUSALEM ROAST STAFF
04/29/2025 07:14 PM