Police have arrested 18 arson suspects, victory over Hamas more important war goal, Netanyahu says

Police have arrested 18 people suspected of arson, one of whom was caught in the act, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the annual Independence Day International Bible Quiz on Thursday.

He also said that while returning the hostages is a very important goal, "in war there is an ultimate goal - and this ultimate goal is victory over our enemies."

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum responded to his speech, saying that "The return of the hostages is not less important, it is the supreme goal that should guide the Israeli government."

The forum continued, "Families of the hostages are concerned - Netanyahu aligns himself with [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich, contrary to the overwhelming majority of the Israeli public who want the return of all hostages above all else." Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich against backdrop of hostage posters. (illustration) (credit: REUTERS, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Einav Zangauker, the mother of Gaza hostage Matan Zangauker, said "I understand that Netanyahu has more important goals than bringing back my sick son, who has been chained up for a year and a half and drinking water from the toilet in the Nazi tunnels in Gaza."

"Because of this, it is clear to me that in order to bring back my son - my goal from this moment on is to oust Netanyahu from power."

Smotrich's similar comments in mid-April

In mid-April, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich faced backlash for his similar comment during an interview with Army Radio.

"Minister Smotrich—history will remember how you hardened your heart to your brothers and sisters in captivity and chose not to save them—some from death, others from disappearance," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in response.

The winner of the International Bible Quiz was Elad Yanir, from Petah Tikva in Israel. The second-place winner was Ilan Ram, from the United States.

This is a developing story.