Trump: There are fewer than 24 hostages left alive in Gaza

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he understands that there are fewer than 24 Israeli hostages alive in Gaza.

"Out of 59 hostages, 24 are alive - but my understanding now is that that number is even smaller," Trump said.

He made the remarks at an event in honor of the US National Day of Prayer.

He also commented on the well-being of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, saying, "We don't know how he's doing...We think we know. And hopefully positive."

"Two months ago, we were pretty sure it looked like he was getting out, but they've toughened up a little bit and it's a terrible thing," Trump added. Screenshot of hostage Edan Alexander from the propaganda video Hamas published on April 12, 2025. (credit: VIA HOSTAGES AND MISSING FAMILIES FORUM)

'This attack wouldn't have happened' without Iranian money

"Edan, a boy from New Jersey, moved to Israel in 2022 and was taken hostage in the brutal attack on the Jewish people on October 7," Trump continued. "Now I tell you - this is an attack that would have never happened, because the money that went to Hamas, came from Iran."

During his speech, Trump said that Iran was a broke country and also stated that the US had imposed more sanctions on Iran. "Any oil that anyone takes from Iran, they're not allowed to do business in the United States."

"Your son could have been with us today," Trump said. "October 7th would not have happened. I can't imagine your pain. But we are all with you. And we will do everything we can in a very short time. We have brought a lot of hostages home but they want to do it as slowly as possible."