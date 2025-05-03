Jerusalem Post
Labor wins Australia election, broadcasters ABC, Sky News Australia say

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 3, 2025 13:36

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's center-left Labor Party was projected to win over the conservative opposition, Sky News Australia and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation said as early vote counting showed Labor in a strong position.

Broadcasters Sky News Australia and Seven projected that the conservative Liberal and National coalition could not win government, based on early counting, while the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's election analyst Antony Green said Labor had won.

Cost-of-living pressures and concerns about President Donald Trump's volatile policies had been among the top issues on voters minds.

Defense Minister Richard Marles told broadcaster Seven that early results were encouraging and Labor regaining majority government "remains a possibility and it is what we are trying to achieve."

Polls closed at 6 p.m. (0800 GMT) in Australia's most populous eastern time zone while voting in Western Australia, home to the city of Perth, will end at 1000 GMT.

 

