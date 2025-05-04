Hamas hands over suspect in missile launches toward Israel, Lebanese army says

The Lebanese army said on Sunday that Hamas handed over a suspect involved in launching missiles towards Israel in March, days after Lebanon warned the Palestinian group not to conduct operations that compromise Lebanese security or sovereignty.

KAN News reported on Sunday that Hamas claimed it would hand over the three other suspects who launched the missiles on March 22 and 28.

“This was an individual act and not a central decision by Hamas," said the terror group's representative in Lebanon, Ahmad Abd al-Hadi. He alleged that Hamas was only informed of the incident after the suspects had been arrested.

A Hamas terrorist in the Gaza Strip. February 4, 2025. (credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90)

Hamas claims it is committed to Lebanese sovereignty

According to al-Hadi, Hamas "is committed to the laws of Lebanon and will refrain from any action that could harm the Lebanese state and its stability.”

The LAF said that Hamas had already handed over a terrorist from the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp to Beirut's intelligence forces.

The suspects are four Hamas terrorists who have gone underground in the Ain al-Hilweh and Mieh Mieh Asharq Al-Awsat refugee camps near Sidon, KAN reported, citing Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.

The report stated that three suspects are being questioned: two Palestinians and a Lebanese man whose mother is Palestinian.