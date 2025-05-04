Large explosion in Mashhad, Iran - report

An explosion was heard in the city of Mashhad in Iran, according to local social media reports.

According to Iran International, the incident occurred in a motorcycle production factory.

Shortly after, a fire was reported to have broken out in the city of Qom.

On Saturday night, a blast was heard at a power plant in the city of Karaj in Iran, according to footage shared on social media.

According to reports, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake was felt in Karaj, located northwest of Tehran; however, it was unclear whether it was triggered by the explosion or vice versa.

Bandar Abbas blast

On April 26, an explosion occurred at the Port of Bandar Abbas, killing at least 70 and wounding over 1,000 people.

According to The Washington Post, the blast at the Islamic Republic's largest port was caused by a chemical fire that began in a shipping container, as confirmed by visual evidence and explosives experts.

This is a developing story.