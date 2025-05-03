Explosion heard at power plant in Karaj, Iran - report

An explosion was heard at a power plant in the city of Karaj in Iran, according to footage shared on social media on Saturday night.
Videos published by Iran International appeared to show a fire at the scene.
According to reports, an earthquake was felt in Karaj, located northwest of Tehran; however, it was unclear whether it was triggered by the explosion or vice versa.
Iranian officials respond
Iranian officials cited by the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen news outlet claimed the power outages reported in the area were due to bad weather.
This is a developing story.