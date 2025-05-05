Trump, asked about Israel's Gaza plans, says US will help on food

President Donald Trump repeated a US pledge to help get food to Palestinians in Gaza when he was asked at the White House on Monday about Israeli plans for an expanded offensive in the territory.

Trump did not offer his views on Israel's operations. He made the comments to reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump said on Friday, while talking to reporters aboard Air Force One, that he pushed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow food and medicine into the devastated Gaza Strip.

"Gaza came up and I said, 'We've got to be good to Gaza ... Those people are suffering,'" Trump said.

"We're going to take care of that. There's a very big need for medicine, food, and medicine, and we're taking care of it," he said in response to the issue of opening up access points for aid into Gaza.

Asked how Netanyahu responded, Trump said: "Felt well about it."

No aid has been delivered into the strip since March 2. Israel has said it would not allow the entry of goods and supplies into Gaza until the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas releases all remaining hostages.