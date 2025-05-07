Two suspected terror attacks injure at least three in West Bank, minutes apart

A suspected shooting in the area of Reihan Crossing and a suspected car-ramming attack in the Hebron Hills injured a combined three civilians minutes apart on Wednesday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 7, 2025 18:57
The scene of an attempted car ramming in the Hebron Hills, May 7, 2025. (photo credit: HAR HEVRON SPOKESMAN)
The scene of an attempted car ramming in the Hebron Hills, May 7, 2025.
(photo credit: HAR HEVRON SPOKESMAN)

The IDF received reports of a shooting in the area of the Reihan Crossing in west Samaria, the military confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

At least two were injured, according to reports in Israeli media. The reports indicate that the two were evacuated to Rambam Health Care Campus, Haifa, via helicopter.

There is currently no confirmation if this was a terror attack or criminal in nature.

IDF Telegram reports of two suspected terror attacks minutes apart in the West Bank, May 7, 2025. (credit: Screenshot/Telegram)
IDF Telegram reports of two suspected terror attacks minutes apart in the West Bank, May 7, 2025. (credit: Screenshot/Telegram)

Shortly afterwards, a suspected car ramming attack injured a civilian in the Hebron Hills.

The driver of the car was killed, reports add.

The IDF confirmed receiving the reports of the suspected car ramming and is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.



