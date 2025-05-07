Boat collision in Eilat kills one, injures 10

Two boats collided off the coast of Eilat's Netivot Beach on Wednesday afternoon, causing one boat to capsize, Magen David Adom (MDA) confirmed.

MDA paramedics provided medical treatment to individuals who had been returned to shore.

United Hatzalah announced that 11 people were treated. One succumbed to their injuries, two are in moderate condition, and eight were lightly injured or suffering from anxiety, United Hatzalah confirmed.

Israel Police are treating this incident as an accident. A United Hatzalah paramedic on the Eilat shoreline during rescue operations for those injured during a boat collision, May 7, 2025. (credit: United Hatzalah Spokesperson)

Searches ongoing to confirm there were no other casualties

Police officers are conducting searches to rule out any additional casualties.