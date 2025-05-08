Jerusalem Post
BREAKING NEWS

IDF carries out strikes in southern Lebanon - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Updated: MAY 8, 2025 12:30

The IDF carried out strikes in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah-affiliated al-Manar claimed on Thursday. 

The 14 strikes were conducted in the Nabatieh area, two Lebanese security sources told Reuters.

In April, Israel struck a southern Beirut building that it said it was being used to store precision missiles belonging to the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

Lebanon and Hezbollah had agreed to a ceasefire in November which halted the fighting and mandated that southern Lebanon be free of Hezbollah fighters and weapons.

This is a developing story.



