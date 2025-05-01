Over 90% of Hezbollah infrastructure in south dismantled by Lebanese army - report

Over 90% of Hezbollah's infrastructure has been dismantled by the Lebanese army since the start of the November ceasefire, a security source said on Wednesday, according to French international news, Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"We have dismantled over 90% of the infrastructure in the area south of the Litani," the official told AFP.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that the army has taken over control of over 85% of the southern part of Lebanon.

According to the ceasefire deal that was made in November, Lebanese troops and United Nations peacekeepers are the only forces in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah terrorists were to pull their fighters north of the Litani River, and dismantle any remaining infrastructure. Smoke billows over southern Lebanon following Israeli strikes, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as pictured from Marjayoun, near the border with Israel, September 23, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KARAMALLAH DAHER)

According to the source, the majority of the underground terror infrastructure was "filled and closed."

Lebanese army takes control of southern Lebanon

A reinforcement of Lebanese soldiers controlling crossing points into the area south of the Litani River is there "to prevent the transfer of weapons from the north of the river to the south."

While on a diplomatic visit to the United Arab Emirates, Aoun said that the Lebanese army was "fulfilling its role without any problems or opposition."

According to Aoun, five sites along the border remain under Israeli control, which he described as the "only obstacle" to full deployment. These positions, considered by Israel to be of strategic significance, remain occupied despite stipulations in the UN-brokered ceasefire calling for a full Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

The security source also indicated that Hezbollah has stepped back from the border area. "Hezbollah withdrew and said ' do whatever you want'...there is no longer a military (infrastructure) for Hezbollah south of the Litani."

The official also said that the majority of munitions that were found by the Lebanese army were either "damaged" by airstrikes from Israel or "in such bad shape that it is impossible to stock them."