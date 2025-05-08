IRGC commander says Iran will open the 'gates of hell' if the US, Israel attack

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps chief Hossein Salami said that Iran would seriously retaliate against Israel and the US if the two countries struck Iran.

"I’m issuing a serious warning: if you make one wrong move, we will open up the gates of hell on you," he said.

"Sit down and stay in your place ... we have made extensive preparations. These are serious warnings to Zionist officials, to US officials. The criminal prime minister of the Zionist regime talks a lot these days, threatens Iran," he said, according to Iran International.

"If you make a mistake, we’ll act on you in a way that you forget the True Promise 1 and 2," he said in reference to the attacks the Islamic Republic launched on Israel last year. MISSILES FIRED from Iran are intercepted over northern Israel, last Tuesday. This has been a grueling year marked by unrelenting challenges. Just this past week, Israel faced an attack of nearly 200 ballistic missiles from Iran, the writer notes. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

Iran claims that 'True Promise' October attack was successful

Both attacks led to minimal damage to Israel and killed a total of three Israeli citizens combined.

The IRGC commander claimed that the October attack was successful.

"The Zionist entity is wrong, and the 'True Promise 2' operation proved the failure of its defense systems. The THAAD system will not succeed in protecting it," he said.

"Don't count on THAAD. Every time you fire a projectile, we will fire more than you," Salami reportedly said.

Salami's comments come after The Jerusalem Post reported that Israel had considered attacking Iran's nuclear program, but had held back at America's directive.