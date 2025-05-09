'Qatargate' suspect Urich's defense lawyer appeals against extended detention

Attorney Amit Haddad filed an appeal with the High Court of Justice on behalf of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's advisor Yonatan Urich on Friday morning against the Petah Tikva District Court's decision to extend Urich's detention by five days.

Urich, one of the main suspects in the ongoing "Qatargate" investigation along with Eli Feldstein, was detained on Wednesday night and was released on Thursday, but the decision to release him was overturned later on Thursday night.

"Qatar is not an enemy state, senior officials in the security system work with Qatar," the appeal argues.

During a hearing on Urich's case on Thursday night, it was determined that "the reasonable suspicion against the respondents has significantly strengthened, especially in Urich's case."

Urich's story has changed, according to the source. Urich initially claimed not to have known any Qataris, but later admitted working with them during the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and even after the October 7 Massacre, a source told Walla. (L to R): Eli Feldstein, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yonatan Urich (illustration). (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90, Canva, gettyimages, Noya Aronson, YEHOSHUA YOSEF/FLASH90)

The judge rules that lower court erred in not addressing danger

Lod District Court Judge Amit Michles, who accepted the police’s appeal and determined that Urich’s arrest is to be extended, wrote in his ruling that "At the time of today's hearing, the various considerations that led the investigating unit to decide to detain Urich were presented to me."

"The court must balance, in each case, the severity of the harm and the public interest, with the primary concern being the detention of the respondent," said the judge. "According to the applicant's claim, the lower court erred in not addressing the claim of danger."