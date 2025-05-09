IDF intercepts Houthi missile after it triggered sirens from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem area

The IDF intercepted a Houthi missile from Yemen that triggered sirens across central and southern Israel, the IDF reported on Friday.

The terror group last launched a missile at Israel on Wednesday, which fell short in Saudi Arabia.

The Israeli military carried out attacks on Houthi targets across Yemen on Monday after a Houthi missile struck in the area of Ben-Gurion Airport.

An airplane reportedly struck by IDF exploding on Sanaa International Airport's tarmac, May 6, 2025. (credit: Screenshot/Telegram)

IDF strikes shut down Sanaa International airport

Dozens of aircraft were involved in the strikes, the IDF shared, dropping over 50 munitions, as the air force did in January as well.

The attack was not only coordinated with the US, but Washington has been attacking the Houthis on a nearly daily basis at almost the same time.

Trump said on Tuesday that the US will stop bombing the Houthis in Yemen after claiming that the Iran-aligned group agreed to stop interrupting important shipping lanes in the Middle East.

Israel was not informed in advance about US President Donald Trump's announcement regarding the Houthis, an informed source told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.