Israel, US joint counterstriking Houthis in Yemen following Ben-Gurion Airport hit

The Israel Air Force is undertaking a joint counter-strike of the Houthis in Yemen along with the US night following the ballistic missile strike near Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

Foreign reports are describing close to a dozen attack sites.

This is the sixth Israeli air strike on the Houthis since July 2024, following over 400 attacks by the Iranian proxy on Israel over the course of the war.

Israel's last counterstrike against the Houthis was on January 11, before US President Donald Trump took office.

Since then, Israel has hoped that over 1,000 airstrikes by the US under Trump would be sufficient to stop Houthi attacks on Israel without Jerusalem getting directly involved. Houthi fighters take part in a parade for people who attended Houthi military training as part of a mobilization campaign, in Sanaa, Yemen December 18, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo)

The largest coordinated airstrikes

However, the Houthis' successful hit near Ben Gurion shook up that calculation.

On January 11, Israel's air force, in coordination with the United States and Britain, conducted what were the largest coordinated airstrikes of the war against the Houthis in Yemen up until that time, targeting a Houthi power station and two ports used by the Iran-backed group.

The targets Israel struck on January 11 included military infrastructure sites at Hezyaz power station, and military infrastructure in the Hodeidah and Ras Issa ports on the Western coast.

The coalition was expected to attack weapons facilities, control and command bases, and underground places, while Israel strikes the Houthis' economic facilities, which have military and civilian use, such as ports, airports, power plants, etc.

More than 20 Israeli aircraft partook in the January 11 strikes, with around 50 munitions being dropped on terror targets in Yemen.

Airstrikes on Yemen's port of Ras Issa in January targeted oil storage facilities in the vicinity of the shipping berths, and no merchant vessels were reported to have been damaged, British security firm Ambrey said.

According to reports, the 12 strikes north of the capital were conducted by the US and UK on underground infrastructure belonging to the Houthis.

A strike also reportedly hit Sana'a's main square during the weekly protests at the time in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Some six strikes also reportedly targeted the port of Hodeidah.